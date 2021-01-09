https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delta-airlines-boots-two-women-for-private-conversation-about-trump/
Kicked off their flight for supporting President Trump
Delta airlines ejected two people for having a private conversation in which they expressed support for Trump.
They were removed from a @Delta flight for supporting Trump pic.twitter.com/PFaZPILNf3
— Mike Yoder (@Yoder_Esqq) January 9, 2021
NEW: @Delta Airlines removes Trump supporters from aircraft after having a private conversation about their support of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dY1Q0ZHeuf
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 9, 2021