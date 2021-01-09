https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrats-release-latest-draft-articles-impeachment-will-formally-introduce-documents-monday/

The Democrat Party is going for a final blow against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Cicilline submitted the following resolution on Friday.

If Democrats impeach Trump in the US House, which they can with their slight majority, then the US Senate can wait to vote until after the inauguration of Joe Biden.

And that way they can prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.

CNN’s Manu Raju received a copy.

Latest draft of the articles of impeachment that will be formally introduced on Monday includes one article: “incitement of insurrection.” Reps. Cicilline, Lieu and Raskin are taking the lead pic.twitter.com/DUaVALWgzM — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 8, 2021

The Bannon War Room discussed this latest political move on Saturday.

This is an amazing episode–

