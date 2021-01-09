https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/pinterest-cracks-down-on-pro-trump-hashtags/

DEVELOPING STORY: Pinterest has announced they will limit hashtags related to pro-Trump topics like #StopTheSteal, Axios reported exclusively.

“Pinterest isn’t a place for threats, promotion of violence or hateful content,” a company spokesperson told Axios. “Our team is continuing to monitor and removing harmful content, including misinformation and conspiracy theories that may incite violence.”

For the record, President Trump does not have a Pinterest account.

The president has already been permanently banned from Twitter and Shopify has removed the Trump store from its platforms.

Facebook has banned the president from posting on his accounts for at least the next two weeks.

And there is already a massive purge of conservatives from other social media platforms. So what are we going to do?

Understand that this is nothing more than a concerted effort to silence conservatives across the nation. We are about to enter a very dark period in American history.

