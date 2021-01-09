https://www.dailywire.com/news/emily-ratajkowski-slams-big-tech-censorship

Model, actress and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski caused a stir online Thursday after floating a conspiracy theory that Trump supporters were allowed to breach the United States Capitol on Wednesday so Big Tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter could justify a “rollout of censorship.” The impending further crackdown on free speech, she warned, could be a “Patriot Act 2.0.”

“Anyone else feel like proper amount of capitol police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship?” posed Ratajkowski on Thursday afternoon.

“This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off,” she added. The model noted that she was aware her view was “unpopular,” but nonetheless “worth pointing out.”

Ratajkowski, who has demonstrated in left-wing protests, such as the objections to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, emphasized that her unfounded theory was driven by concern over a crackdown against the political Left.

“My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down ‘leftist extremists’ who are important political organizers,” she said.

When a Twitter user suggested it is leftists who have been “blacklisted” for “decades,” Ratajkowski responded: “I’m aware. And before tech leftists were being blacklisted by other means. People responding to my tweet somehow do not understand what license this gives big tech to continue to do so this time with people cheering. Patriot act 2.0?”

“Are you alleging collusion between Trump and tech platforms? Or that tech companies actually want to implement censorship on their platforms? I think the correlation that you’re presenting here doesn’t hold up,” one Twitter user asked the model.

“I’m saying it’s very convenient to justify taking away more rights & privacy,” she replied.

Ratajkowski added that Big Tech now has “the country cheering” as they crack down on speech, seemingly acknowledging the current censorship of the Right, and warning of room for a crackdown on left-wing voices.

“Social media is an incredible tool to organize grassroots movements as proved by this summer’s protests,” she pointed out.

In another reply on Twitter, Ratajkowski asked what would happed if a Capitol raid were justified in the future. “[W]hat if our gov became a fascist one and the only tactic was to storm the capitol? Our tools (the internet/social media) to organize are being taken away from us,” she wrote.

The apparent unpreparedness of Capitol Police on Wednesday has been widely noted by politicos on both sides of the aisle. Reportedly, Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discouraged federal agencies from providing assistance at the protest.

“Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discouraged federal agencies from providing assistance to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department in a letter issued to agencies on Tuesday, effectively asking federal law enforcement to ‘stand down’ as the city handled a pro-Trump rally that eventually became a riot,” The Daily Wire noted Thursday.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) told Justice Department and Pentagon leaders on Tuesday that the city is not requesting federal law enforcement assistance with protests organized by President Trump’s supporters this week,” The Hill reported Tuesday, noting that Bowser specifically requested that federal officials “notify the city and its police department if federal authorities are deployed.”

