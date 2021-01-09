https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/employees-of-amazon-which-hosts-parler-asking-company-to-cut-ties-with-the-twitter-alternative/

CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter was one of the first in mainstream media to sound the alarm on Parler, the Twitter alternative created in response to Twitter’s hostility to conservative posters. NBC News reporter Ben Collins looked into Parler and found that “they’re fine with hate speech and racism.” And as Twitchy reported Friday, Google kicked Parler off Google Play, and Apple had given Parler 24 hours to implement a full moderation plan of its platform or face expulsion from its app store.

Now we’re hearing that employees of Amazon want the company to cut ties with Parler, which is hosted on Amazon’s AWS hosting platform.

Here’s Buck Sexton:

So, they’re going to ban Donald Trump from Twitter and then shut down Parler. We’re sensing a pattern.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...