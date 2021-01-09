https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/employees-of-amazon-which-hosts-parler-asking-company-to-cut-ties-with-the-twitter-alternative/

CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter was one of the first in mainstream media to sound the alarm on Parler, the Twitter alternative created in response to Twitter’s hostility to conservative posters. NBC News reporter Ben Collins looked into Parler and found that “they’re fine with hate speech and racism.” And as Twitchy reported Friday, Google kicked Parler off Google Play, and Apple had given Parler 24 hours to implement a full moderation plan of its platform or face expulsion from its app store.

Now we’re hearing that employees of Amazon want the company to cut ties with Parler, which is hosted on Amazon’s AWS hosting platform.

JUST IN – Amazon employees call for the company to cut ties with #Parler. The website and app are hosted on Amazon’s cloud hosting platform AWS. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 9, 2021

It’s funny watching people advocate for the system that’s going after them next. — DIGI CHUD (@digichud) January 9, 2021

Well, time to migrate to Gab. — An absolute weirdo (@CoolerCoolCurry) January 9, 2021

The ’employees’? 😆 — John (@raretijden) January 9, 2021

Add this to the list of things that never happened. — dour32 (@NYSPORTSOWN) January 9, 2021

They keep making it sound like it’s the employees when it isn’t — Fatgreek Aim Investor (@SlimGreekWasFat) January 9, 2021

Since when does Amazon care about their employees 😭😭😭 — alannabanana (@lanalooskii) January 9, 2021

This was a given once people found out they were on AWS… but hey, now is the time for unity, correct? — Rick Roth (@Killaroth) January 9, 2021

We all saw this coming. But where will it end? — Fr. ADA♏︎➶🔥 (@LastmanOnFire) January 9, 2021

Hopefully in decentralised, uncensorable, anonymous architectures. Taking peer-to-peer to its full potential. — Ricardo 🇬🇧🇵🇹 (@rfmp86) January 9, 2021

“Twitter’s a private platform it can do what it wants, Just go somewhere else…..” People do go somewhere else SHUT IT DOWN!!! 🙄 — Kieran Roche (@MeKieranRoche) January 9, 2021

WTF? This is INSANE! They have to stop that. 2021 is already savage! — Mgr. Arnoult (@realMgrArnoult) January 9, 2021

Facists — The Esteban Lopez Project (@estebanlopezf) January 9, 2021

Well, there goes that. Good run guys. — Psalm42-4-U (@Chris80320467) January 9, 2021

JUST IN: Jeff Bezos does not know how to shut down Parler. His employees do. They could wipe the entire site in a matter of minutes. — 30-50 Half-opened Cans of Beans (@expelliarmoire) January 9, 2021

People make fun of my AOL account, but I guess I’ll see you there in the chat rooms after they nuke Gab too (where I just created an account) — Patrick Healy (@_WaitWWhat_) January 9, 2021

How very deep state of them. — There’s no love in fear. (@coop_coop2020) January 9, 2021

Here’s Buck Sexton:

Parler isn’t a “Right wing” app, it just protects freedom of speech. It’s viewpoint neutral. That’s what our digital overlords are so worried about: free expression. Democrats can’t allow a place to share ideas without their thumb on the scale. Worth asking why — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 9, 2021

Funny how freedom of speech is now seen as a right wing thing. — The Fontz Way (@RFotz) January 9, 2021

Anyone, any platform, any app that isn’t absolutely devoted to pushing liberal views is “extremist right-wing” — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 9, 2021

The first amendment is now a “Right Wing” talking point. — Doug Nance (@SAADougNance1) January 9, 2021

Because when ideas are truly discussed and hard questions asked, many of their leftist ideas fall apart. Regardless of who comes up with an idea or answer to a problem, it must experience scrutiny or we’ll never know the truth. At the end of the day, there are absolutes. — Chamberlain Davis (@ChmbrlnDavis) January 9, 2021

I am happy to have my freedom of speech, and for a company to have its freedom to do business according its own terms of service, regardless of politics. — Introvertuous (@GobeDavy) January 9, 2021

Will future Republican political campaigns even be allowed to have an online presence? — Eddie Haskell (@TheEddieHaskell) January 9, 2021

A major political party and massive multinational corporations are removing their political opposition Its a cultural coup — ☆☆Johan Andersson☆☆ (@NPiketen) January 9, 2021

“Once a government is committed to silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens creating a country where everyone lives in fear.” – Harry S. Truman — Kenny (@Kenny_Sowellfan) January 9, 2021

Protecting free speech IS right wing. — MJP (@Orbosterva) January 9, 2021

An app that protects speech will become a right wing app by default under the current cultural climate. — David (@davidjackson911) January 9, 2021

So, they’re going to ban Donald Trump from Twitter and then shut down Parler. We’re sensing a pattern.

