The Gateway Pundit interview with the man who can save America.

We reported on Mr. Jovan Hutton Pulitzer when we first heard of him. His ideas, we thought, could save this country:

The dilemma in the US today is that there are 75 million Americans who don’t believe the November election was a fair election. Jovan believes he has the answer in how to address these concerns.

Pulitzer shared with us the following experience where he tried to get his message on Hannity. He felt that Hannity could share the message with his audience – we need to have the ballots from the November election reviewed forensically.

Jovan has a process where he can review millions of ballots in a day and he can determine if the ballots are legit (see article embedded above). By performing this review on the results across the nation he can provide Americans an audited unbiased machine driven result of the 2020 election and a process that will eliminate these questions in the future.

With more than half of Americans believing that the 2020 election was stolen, this is an important exercise to do for our country and its future. We must have fair elections and we don’t right now. Americans across the board believe the election was stolen. There is ample evidence that supports this. Pulitzer’s process is fast and will provide an accurate account of results from the election eliminating ballots that were not legitimate.

Pulitzer reached out to Hannity’s team and finally received a response from a producer. He shares this shocking story that occurred next. During their discussion Hannity’s producer said that there was no sense sharing this with Hannity. She said,

Hannity won’t get this. Hannity’s too dumb to get this.”

“We’re a country founded on a piece of paper. We can now be a country undone by a piece of paper.” Javon Hutton Pulitizer

