Not all riots are created equal. The mostly peaceful riot in Washington is now the biggest thing since the South seceded from the union but antifa and BLM riots are totally acceptable.

Let me point out that all of this is political. Were they were wrong to invade the Capitol building? Yes. However, they are looking to give them prison sentences far beyond what the anarchists get if they are ever charged and prosecuted at all.

They are even looking to charge President Trump, who never told anyone to riot, yet have no intention of charging Kamala Harris who supported the riots by BLM that participated in looting and burning many millions of dollars worth of businesses to the ground.

From The New York Post

GOP operative Arthur Schwartz posted a clip of the interview video with the comment, “Unmoved by the violence in our streets and the brutal attacks on our police officers, Kamala Harris says the ‘protests’ are essential for our ‘evolution’ as a country.” Others on Twitter slammed Harris as “insane,” and said she should ask the business owners whose shops have been destroyed if they “feel evolved.” ‘I’d like to publicly thank Kamala Harris for telling Americans that the protests (aka riots) need to continue … and hold her personally responsible for the violence and the medical bills … and yes, the deaths, too,” tweeted Christian author Daniel Bobinski.

Will she be charged or impeached for supporting violent riots? That was a rhetorical question because we all know them answer to that. The Democrats plan a blood bath around the riots.

On Thursday night in Portland, violence broke out once again, just days after antifa attacked Mayor Ted Wheeler at a restaurant. The riot was sparked by the shooting death of Jacob Ryan McDuff on Wednesday. Police claim he was min his car armed with a knife as police tried to arrest him for a domestic violence charge. In the struggle, he was shot and killed.

Police immediately opened an investigation into the shooting but the domestic terrorists are really not interested. They just wanted an excuse to riot. The rioters, about 100 of them invaded the, Portland suburb of Tigard with a population of about 55,000.

Watch with audio: Last night a large mob of antifa dressed in black bloc surrounded & tried to break inside the Tigard Police Department (near Portland). They smashed the windows & doors using weapons in the third consecutive night of rioting in Portland. pic.twitter.com/YAWiR3IzY3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

