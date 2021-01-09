https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/01/youtube-removes-rudy-giuliani-podcast-episode-after-booting-steve-bannon-show/

(OPINION) ETH -Both Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani’s podcasts have reportedly been scrubbed from YouTube hours after Rudy Giuliani blamed the Trump riot on Democrats.

This came as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Guiliani appeared as a guest on Bannon’s War Room podcast and said that Mr. Trump’s opponents caused the mayhem by “censoring and suppressing” his supporters. This news was followed up by another report that the latest episode of Guiliani’s podcast was also yanked from YouTube early on Saturday, following his appearance on another program that led to that show being kicked off the video-sharing site.

According to the Washington Times, The newest episode of “Common Sense” hosted by Giuliani, has now been replaced with a message saying it was removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines. According to the report, Giuliani repeatedly claimed the recent presidential election was “stolen”

from Mr. Trump and that left-wing activist were responsible for Wednesday’s insurrection. Both of these podcasts came after Wednesday’s deadly DC incident in which throngs of the president’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol while Congress met in joint session to make Mr. Trump’s loss official.

