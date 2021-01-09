https://www.theblaze.com/news/greg-gutfeld-rant-capitol-riots

Following the riot at the Capitol building on Wednesday, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld scorched “hypocrites in hair and makeup who pick and choose their favorite protesters.” The conservative commentator blasted members of the liberal media and Democrats who are “finally outraged by this disgusting behavior” of destructive rioting after staying silent about the incessant lawlessness by Black Lives Matter and Antifa across the country that has occurred regularly since late May.

“The Five” host delivered a passionate 4-minute tirade this week about the importance of condemning all political violence.

“Vandalism and looting, whether it’s in D.C. or Portland, SoHo, Kinosha, Minneapolis, Seattle – it’s all bad no matter who’s doing it,” Gutfeld stated. “So we must remain consistent. That’s what makes us different from the rest. We don’t play favorites with mobs. The other side does, but we don’t.”

“It’s hard for me personally because I was outraged over violence every single day this summer. I saw my neighborhood trashed,” Gutfeld admitted. The TV host then proclaimed that he must “condemn” the unrest at the Capitol “equally because we aren’t them. We are better than them.”

“To this point, I heard a pundit say that ‘even Republicans are outraged by this behavior.’ Duh! Republicans are always outraged by bad behavior because they consistently, consistently embrace law and order and condemn the destruction of private and public property,” Gutfeld poignantly explained.

“I do believe the Capitol is a sacred place,” he declared. “I also believe that the guy who invested his life savings in a small business, to him, that was a sacred place, too. So it’s consistency.”

“By pointing out Republicans, or non-liberals like me, who are equally outraged by this behavior, what you’re doing is you’re pointing out also the inconsistency, right? The lack of Democrats who weren’t doing this when our cities were in flame. That pisses me off,” he vehemently exclaimed.

Gutfeld slammed the transgressors who stormed the Capitol by saying that the “non-left” of Republicans, Libertarians, and conservates are “supposed to be the gate against the barbarians,” but on Wednesday in D.C., “We looked like the barbarians.”

“But you will not see Republicans bailing out those who were arrested. See, that is a vital contrast and Americans know this,” he continued.

Gutfeld was referring to the situation from the summer when Kamala Harris, Hollywood celebrities, and reportedly 13 Biden campaign staffers raised funds to bail out demonstrators and rioters who were involved in George Floyd protests in Minnesota that escalated into chaos and destruction.

“Americans do not need lectures from hypocrites in hair and makeup who pick and choose their favorite protesters,” Gutfeld blistered liberal media pundits. “So I’m glad Democrats are finally outraged by this disgusting behavior. Join the club! I’ve been there for a year! I do not play favorites with mobs.”

Gutfeld pointed out the 74 million people who voted for President Donald Trump need to have their voices heard. He highlighted the double-standard that Trump supporters face compared to BLM and Antifa rioters who seem to get a pass from the mainstream media.

Gutfeld then challenged President-elect Joe Biden to unite the country.

“If you want to unify this country, Joe Biden, you can’t sit there and act like the tough guy now,” Gutfeld emphatically stressed. “You’ve got to deal with a half a country that feels that they have been disenfranchised, that they’ve been disrespected, that they have been lied to by a media, they’ve been marginalized by a media, they’ve been made to feel small by a media. Their eyes are open.”

“This is a red-pilled America,” he trumpeted.

“Yesterday was a bubble that burst, but it’s a sign of a much, much, much larger problem, and it’s going to come back in four years,” Gutfeld warned. “It’s going to come back if you don’t deal with it, whether it is transparency in elections, voter I.D. – just being honest might be a start.”

“And stop calling these people rubes and denigrating them because they aren’t cool elites, because that’s part of this, too,” Gutfeld concluded his fiery monologue.

