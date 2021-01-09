https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/five-people-charged-with-rioting-in-minneapolis-new-years-eve-protest/

MINNEAPOLIS, MO – The city of Minneapolis, which bears the unique trait of being the city that hosted the first of many riots that would affect the country in 2020, played host to a protest that bore riotous aspects on New Year’s Eve likely inspired by an officer-involved shooting from the day prior.

According to police, five people arrested during the protest were charged with felony rioting.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that 26-year-old Jordan Abhold, 31-year-old Nelson Mendez, 29-year-old Thomas Moseley, 32-year-old Marc Holley and 29-year-old Laura Galaviz were all charged with second-degree riot-armed with a dangerous weapon.

From what the criminal complaint alleges, police had caught wind of social media posts that were instructing people to gather at 11:00 p.m. on December 31st in the area of Park Avenue and Fourth Street. Said social media posts were instructing attendees to wear all black and to “mask up”.

Jordan Abhold – Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

Some social media posts discovered during the investigation into the planned protest saw commenters egging on potential attendees to “burn the precincts and the prisons”.

An estimated 75 people had wound up gathering at Commons Park, engaging in acts typical of protests: marching in roads and sidewalks, making various chants, disrupting traffic and the ilk.

When the group had made their way over to the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center and the Juvenile Detention Center on Park Avenue, that’s when more criminal acts started to emanate from the group.

Nelson Mendez

Police were said to have seen people among the crowd shooting fireworks at people driving on the roads and also spray painting graffiti on various buildings – to include the detention center and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Not even 45 minutes after the crowd had first amassed at Commons Park, MPD were ordered to start detaining as many people engaged in criminal activity as possible. Approximately 35 people were arrested in total.

Laura Galaviz

As for the five facing felony riot charges, police were said to have found that the suspects carried numerous weapons between the lot of them.

Abhold was said to be in possession of a loaded .38 special, which he does have a permit for, along with two speed loaders with ammunition. Police also say that he was in possession of some sort of a police scanner.

Marc Holley

Moseley was said to have been carrying a knife when arrested – but was also dealing with another prior criminal case involving felony damage to property at the Minneapolis Fifth Precinct police station and possession of a dangerous weapon in a courthouse.

Prosecutors are said to be asking to have those two suspects’ bail set at $100,000 each.

Thomas Moseley

Holley was said to have been in possession of a knife, gas mask, zip ties, and a two-way radio when arrested. Galaviz was said to have been in possession of two knives as well.

Mendez, however, was said to have been in possession of a green laser, fireworks, a taser, and a gas mask. In the cases regarding the final three suspects, prosecutors are asking for their bail to be set at $20,000 each.

The five suspect are said to have a court appearance scheduled for January 5th.

In the period between New Year’s Eve transitioning into New Year’s Day, many cities across the country saw various iterations of protests and riots that bore criminal acts stemming from the demonstrations.

One instance involved the vandalism of the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Here’s that previous report.

_

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A group of protesters amassed outside of the St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to reports, which a vandal or vandals among the group were said to have defaced the cathedral’s facade with spray paint.

Officers were said to have responded to the area where a group of protesters had began blocking traffic along 51st Street and Fifth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on January 1st.

An estimated 150 people had gathered in the area, seemingly spouting anti-police sentiments by the time officers had arrived. As to what the exact impetus to this protest was is unclear, nor is it clear if there was any formal steps taken to organize said display.

Video that was captured during some of the antics then-ongoing showcased a group of people yelling at police – with some slapping the hood of a police car while expressing disdain toward arriving officers.

Sources allege that the protesters were affiliated with Black Lives Matter Brooklyn and Justice for George, which the group was observed marching through Stonewall Inn and had stopped at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The likes of “black lives matter” and transgender-themed flags were showcased and hoisted by the participants of the protest. Police later discovered that the cathedral was spray painted with the phrase “ACAB”.

Police were later spotted on the scene when someone was working to clean of the graffiti applied to the cathedral’s facade. Authorities have yet to identify anyone who they suspect may be responsible for the vandalism.

According to officials, the crowd was said to have dispersed shortly after making their way past St. Patrick’s Cathedral. No arrests were reported from the protest and there were also no other reports of vandalism stemming from the gathering.

As evidenced in the video above, it appears as though the graffiti was able to be removed from the cathedral shortly after the defacing was discovered.

—

