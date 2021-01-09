https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/former-cia-director-john-brennan-calls-mao-like-public-humiliation-sessions-trump-supporters-accepted-back-society/

Former CIA Director John Brennan wants Mao-like public humiliation sessions for Trump supporters before they will be accepted back into society.

Humiliation sessions for 75 million Americans!

This is the former CIA Director!

What a Marxist jackass.

John Brennan must be VERY WORRIED about what President Trump has on him.

Every politician, government official, journalist, & talk show host who has ignored & enabled Trump’s lies & corruption bears responsibility for the damage he has wrought. Spare us the excuses. You failed the test of citizenship. It is now up to you to try to redeem yourselves. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 7, 2021

What else must Trump do before he is removed from office? Are VP Pence, the Cabinet, and Republicans in Congress waiting for a disaster of unimaginable proportions to take place before they come to their senses? They must act now. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 7, 2021

