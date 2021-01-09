https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/former-cia-director-john-brennan-calls-mao-like-public-humiliation-sessions-trump-supporters-accepted-back-society/

Former CIA Director John Brennan wants Mao-like public humiliation sessions for Trump supporters before they will be accepted back into society.

Humiliation sessions for 75 million Americans!

This is the former CIA Director!
What a Marxist jackass.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign Banned From EMAILING Supporters After Being Suspended By Mail Service Provider

John Brennan must be VERY WORRIED about what President Trump has on him.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...