OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

The Left is so ridiculously hypocritical. Do you remember all the times that CNN either refused to condemn, excused, or promoted violent left-wing riots? I sure remember a few, and the internet never forgets.

Remember when CNN reporter Chris Cillizza didn’t even want to call the violent destruction of cities by violent left-wing mobs “riots,” saying it was “desperate” to try to label it?

Trump’s efforts to label what is happening in major cities as “riots” speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the momenthttps://t.co/tQJ495xOZK pic.twitter.com/vs19vtCHiW — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 30, 2020

Remember when CNN’s Don Lemon literally said “I’m not judging this” rioting because “this is how this country was started,” referring to the Boston tea party.

“Our country was started because, the Boston tea party. Rioting. So do not get it twisted and think this is something that has never happened before and this is so terrible and these savages and all of that. This is how this country was started” –@DonLemon on @CNN 11:53 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/dGu5TmArsp — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) May 31, 2020

Remember the very carefully selected language that news networks decided to use when reporting on the left-wing violence, burning, looting, rioting, and general destruction of property occurring across the nation? “Mostly peaceful” got some serious mileage, often used while standing in front of violent mobs and burning property. My personal favorite was CNN’s now infamous churn about the “fiery but mostly peaceful,” as there were literal cars burning in the background and the reporter sported a gas mask and eye protection.

For anyone doubting this is real: pic.twitter.com/3VGuGCDfAi — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 27, 2020

Remember when CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked, “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” I’m sure you know that it literally says so in the First Amendment, “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Peaceably. Not riotously. Not violently. But Cuomo excused the violence and destruction by saying that protests aren’t necessarily supposed to be peaceful, so it’s totally fine. Just giving the violence a pass on his national evening news show.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show. pic.twitter.com/ZZ47zpyVlx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2020

And remember, this is just four examples from one mainstream liberal news outlets

