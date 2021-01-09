https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/gab-ceo-blames-cia-mockingbird-media-latest-psyop-campaign-slew-new-accounts-popping-nowhere-making-threats-violence/

Gab CEO Andrew Torba released a statement on Friday on the latest suspicious activity on the social media platform. Torba says the company has noticed a slew of activity “popping out of nowhere” and promoting violence. He suspects this is a “CIA Mockingbird Media Complex” operation.

They want to shut down all unapproved and opposing voices.

This is not America.

From Gab—

Over the past several weeks I have been openly warning the Gab community to be on the lookout for fedposters and threats or encouragement of violence on Gab. This PSYOP campaign started back in early December with newly created accounts popping up out of nowhere and making threats of violence. We have zero tolerance for this behavior and it is absolutely not free speech.

This has always been our policy. We have thousands of volunteers, customers, and longtime community members who helped us stomp out this PSYOP campaign over the past several weeks and expose it. After this week, it’s clear why this PSYOP was started: to take down alt-tech platforms and frame them for the January 6th protests that ended with the police killing an unarmed woman.

Almost instantly after police allowed protestors into the Capitol the New York Times started a baseless narrative that this protest was organized on alt-tech sites, and in particular on Gab, without offering any proof, screenshots, usernames, or evidence to back these baseless claims.

I’ve recorded a video highlighting how this all played out. I hope you’ll take some time to watch it to learn how the CIA Mockingbird Media complex operates. The way we fight back is with truth and by speaking truth to their power, which is quickly fading.

