Yesterday Steve Bannon’s WarRoom was taken down – censored by YouTube.
YouTube Terminates Steve Bannon’s War Room Podcast — One of Top Podcasts in US — Thousands Were Watching at the Time!
The War Room is on–
M-F — 10 am-12 pm ET and 5-6 pm ET
And Saturday — 10 am-12 pm ET
1.) War Room: Pandemic website
https://pandemic.warroom.org
2.) Real America’s Voice News
– Dish Channel 219
– App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/americas-voice/id1414478547
– Roku: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/5e1b380d0d963b69b988490cd2a0a488/america’s-voice-news
– Amazon Fire TV: https://amazon.com/dp/B07HPGGNPC/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_awdb_imm_t1_yje2FbA8CQP6D
– Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=network.americasvoice&hl=en_US&gl=US
4.) John Fredericks Radio Network
5.) Apple Podcasts (very top political podcast in the country)
6.) Rumble
7.) And Parler – Public (anyone can view engagement on each post) @WarRoomPandemic
This is truly one of the best shows going today with the best information on what you need to know.