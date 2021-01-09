https://www.oann.com/giuliani-president-trump-should-declassify-more-documents/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=giuliani-president-trump-should-declassify-more-documents

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani gave a thumbs up as he walked on stage to deliver a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

Rudy Giuliani is urging the President to declassify government documents.

Giuliani made the statement on Friday while appearing as a guest on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. Giuliani alluded to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and the Russia probe while discussing the possible declassification effort.

The former mayor refuted claims that declassifying documents would pose a threat to national security.

“So far there have been a lot of declassifications,” Giuliani said. “Again I say, fascist tactics.”

In October, President Trump declassified documents related to the Russia investigation last year.

