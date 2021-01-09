https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-good-old-patsies-gop.html

Historians credit Benjamin Franklin with drawing the first editorial cartoon. On May 9, 1754, he published his Join Or Die snake. The cartoon encouraged the colonies to unite and fight alongside the British in the French and Indian War.

A quarter-century later, the cartoon symbolized the American Revolution.

The PC Crowd (Professional Conservatives) chose to die rather than join President Donald John Trump. They preen before the cameras about the storming of the Capitol. It is the clucking of the cuckolds.

I have no doubt these dunces will vote to impeach The Donald.

After all, they joined with Democrats to override the president’s veto, rather than fight to strip online censors from their Section 230 protection from libel suits.

This freed social media to pick off President Trump, QAnon, and a few rude people that the media portrays as extremists. The PC Crowd rejects Barry Goldwater’s admonition: “I would remind you that extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! And let me remind you also that moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!”

The PC Crowd refuses to acknowledge that after the fringe is eliminated, Democrats will go after their own collaborators in the Republican Party because one never trusts a traitor. Either Murkowski or Romney will be the last eaten by the CCP (Craven Cannibalistic Politicians) but none shall survive.

The PC Crowd shunned Goldwater in 1964 and supported Johnson in the belief that he was the moderate. This enabled Great Society socialism and the Vietnam War.

What fresh hell will Democrats unleash this time?

The preening by the PC Crowd is delicious because we watch the masks finally fall.

Lindsey Graham clucked, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view he’s been been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say, is count me out, enough is enough.”

Dick Cheney’s daughter, a congresswoman from Wyoming, clucked, “There is no question that the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob. He lit the flame.”

Based on the number of people arrested or killed by the police, maybe 60 people stormed the Capitol out of 100,000 people who protested at the National Mall.

That means 99.9% of the people didn’t storm the Capitol.

But what are facts in a fascist society?

Democrats in Congress never denounced the actual riots in Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, and Seattle this summer.

And they never denounced Raphel Warnock when his racist past showed up, unlike Republicans and Todd Akin and other candidates under media fire.

They denounced Donald Trump a month before the 2016 election.

Join or Die? They chose death. Which is why the party is dead to me.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

