Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski called on President Trump to resign.

Murkowski, who has been one of the most vocal GOP critics of the president throughout his administration, said that she “want[s] him out” because “he has caused enough damage.”

The three-term senator said she holds the president responsible for the group of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday as a joint session of Congress sought to certify the Electoral College votes in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor. The president encouraged his supporters to travel to the Capitol and said he’d go with them, although he didn’t. The chaos led to five deaths, including a law enforcement officer, countless injuries, dozens of arrests, and a lockdown of the Capitol, but it only temporarily halted Congress before it certified the Electoral College votes for Biden.

“I will attribute it to the president, who said, even after his vice president told him that morning, ‘I do not have the constitutional authority to do what you have asked me to do. I cannot do it. I have to protect and uphold the Constitution.’ Even after the vice president told President Trump that, he still told his supporters to fight,” the Alaskan senator told the Anchorage Daily News. “How are they supposed to take that? It’s an order from the president. And so that’s what they did. They came up, and they fought, and people were harmed and injured and died.”

She also brought up that Trump announced he will not be attending Biden’s inauguration in less than two weeks and questioned the president’s work ethic since the election.

“I think he should leave. He said he’s not going to show up,” Murkowski added. “He’s not going to appear at the inauguration. He hasn’t been focused on what is going on with COVID. He’s either been golfing, or he’s been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn’t want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.”

Murkowski also said that if the Republican Party “has become nothing more than the party of Trump,” then she “sincerely question[s] whether” she’ll stay a part of it.

She did not vote to remove the president from office when he was impeached in 2019 in the House. The impeachment, as Democrats allege, was because he used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden. Democrats also said Trump withheld critical security aid from Ukraine to force the government to conduct the investigations.