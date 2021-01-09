https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/01/09/hakeem-jeffries-demonstrators-peed-in-office-n307308
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Urges 'Supporters' Not to Attend Inauguration, Viewing Stands Being Taken Down
January 1, 2021
Pete Buttigieg is Biden's Secy of Transportation: Mayor Howdy Doody Finally Gets the Training Wheels Off
December 15, 2020
Ron Johnson States a Basic Truth About the Election, But The Tweet Was Too Much Truth and Gets Deleted
December 16, 2020
We're Told No One Is “For Abortion” but This Video Tells Us the Truth
December 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy