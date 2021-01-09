https://www.theblaze.com/news/companies-cut-ties-donald-trump

It’s not just Twitter.

The U.S. Capitol riots provoked an avalanche of online backlash against President Donald Trump on Thursday and Friday, causing numerous online services to sever ties with Trump or his associated political activities.

Twitter, of course, permanently banned Trump from the platform late Friday, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Who else is banning/suspending Trump?

Financial Times reporter Dave Lee noted Friday that Trump’s campaign has not been sending emails to its supporters since Wednesday, an indication that its email service providers are severing ties.

In fact, one service provider — Campaign Monitor — confirmed it had suspended the Trump campaign’s access to its service.

The company said:

The self-service account associated with the Donald Trump Campaign has been suspended as of today, January 7th, 2021. Typically, political campaigns use multiple email service providers to send campaign, fundraising, and other emails. Based on the low volume of emails that had been sent from the Campaign Monitor account, this is likely a very small portion of total email activity from the campaign.

Social media platform Reddit also banned its subreddit forum about the president — “r/DonaldTrump” — according to Axios.

“Reddit’s site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed,” a Reddit spokesperson told Axios.

As TheBlaze reported, online retailer Shopify and livestreaming service Twitch have also suspended or banned accounts related to Trump.

Shopify said, “Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

Twitch said, “In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel. Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

Facebook and Instagram have also suspended Trump’s accounts through Inauguration Day. Snapchat also disabled Trump’s account.

Meanwhile, Paypal, Discord, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, Google, and Apple have also taken action against Trump-related content, Trump supporters, or Trump-related activities.

Online accounts related to Steve Bannon, Sidney Powell, and Michael Flynn have also been taken down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

