The death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit at the hands of a Capitol Hill Police officer last Wednesday is either murder or manslaughter.

Anyone who has ever taken a Concealed Carry Weapons class knows that you can only use deadly force–i.e. shoot someone with a pistol–in order to prevent the imminent and otherwise unavoidable danger of death or grave bodily harm to yourself or a bystander.

Ashli Babbit did not have a weapon of any kind in hand or on her person. She was not assaulting the officer. Yet the officer fired. No excuse under the circumstances visible on the video of the incident.

It is possible that the guilty officer (yes, he’s guilty of shooting an unarmed person, that’s a fact) will be charged with involuntary manslaughter–i.e., he stupidly put his finger on the trigger and fired accidentally. Maybe he did not mean to do it, but under the law if you fire a gun you are responsible for every single bullet. Ignorance nor carelessness are proper, acceptable excuses.

But if it was not an accident, then we are talking murder. A much more severe crime.

After enduring more than nine months of BLM caterwauling about police brutality, we have a classic case with the murder of Ashli Babbit and the media and the Democrat horde are mute. Instead of outrage and further protests, silence has fallen over the Capitol accompanied by self-righteous hypocrisy streaming from cowardly politicians–Democrat and Republican–who label legitimate protestors as insurrectionists and insist that Ashli got her just deserts.

The reaction of the Washington establishment to the murder of this veteran and a young mother is but one more symptom of the craven corruption and moral rot that infests Washington, DC.

The Democrats, buoyed by a pliant media and rapacious corporations, are opting for Stalinist tactics as the President, along with many of his supporters, are banned from internet media and verbally assaulted. They have crossed a line and set in motion a push-back by the majority of voters who turned out for Trump.

I fear the lesson the Trump supporters will draw from the Ashli Babbit tragedy is, “don’t bring a flag to a gun fight.”

