After the U.S. Capitol was stormed on Wednesday, there were calls for President Trump to resign, or for the Cabinet and Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. At that point Twitter accused Trump of using his account to push misinformation and make “inciteful” commentary, and so they suspended him for life from the platform.

Now people are noticing what hasn’t yet been deemed an “inciteful” tweet, and that’s Kathy Griffin’s photograph to encourage Trump to resign:

And that’s not the first time Griffin has re-used that photo in the last several weeks.

Double standards? What double standards?

Hmm, guess not!

It’s almost as if there are two different sets of rules.

