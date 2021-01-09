https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/kathy-griffins-photo-to-encourage-trump-to-resign-apparently-doesnt-violate-any-inciting-violence-rules/

After the U.S. Capitol was stormed on Wednesday, there were calls for President Trump to resign, or for the Cabinet and Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. At that point Twitter accused Trump of using his account to push misinformation and make “inciteful” commentary, and so they suspended him for life from the platform.

Now people are noticing what hasn’t yet been deemed an “inciteful” tweet, and that’s Kathy Griffin’s photograph to encourage Trump to resign:

And that’s not the first time Griffin has re-used that photo in the last several weeks.

How the hell is Kathy still allowed to have an account? Does this not “incite violence” against Trump or his supporters? https://t.co/D4SVwo9BKO — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 9, 2021

There are legitimate questions about double standards with Twitter and what they do or don’t consider incitement and/or harmful content. Regardless of your politics, hard to imagine that this post is allowed to stay up. https://t.co/oJMCUcJCJ4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 9, 2021

Double standards? What double standards?

Interesting doesn’t that depict violence? — SmokyHillBound (@SmokyHillBound) January 9, 2021

Hmm, guess not!

I feel safer now that Twitter doesn’t allow “incitement” https://t.co/R2lVAv7KXy — Bachman (@ElonBachman) January 9, 2021

This is totally acceptable. -Twitter https://t.co/XqNzhSKn8k — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) January 9, 2021

No risk of violence here eh @jack? https://t.co/YXrvwa7i5y — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 9, 2021

I guess beheadings are cool again? Didn’t we go through this already? https://t.co/YA65iAzjhC — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 9, 2021

How is this not incitement of violence @TwitterSafety? ….it’s been on Twitter for 2 days!!! https://t.co/wLIbLAtxRz — Tabatha W. (USA, SSG ret) ✝️🎄 (@WinnteryTab) January 9, 2021

This is every bit as vile the second time around. Not sure why @jack @twitter @TwitterSafety thinks this is okay. https://t.co/086A5MICOP — CL (@LibertyBelleCJL) January 9, 2021

This tweet remains. And it’s from a day BEFORE banning conservatives. https://t.co/OLZrGv26IE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 9, 2021

It’s almost as if there are two different sets of rules.

