North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said that the nation's activities should focus on bringing its "arch-enemy" the United States, "to their knees."

The country’s state media (KCNA) reported Saturday that Kim made the remarks while he addressed the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, according to NBC News. The leader reportedly spoke for nine hours.

“Our external political activities must focus on our arch-enemy and the fundamental obstacle to our revolutionary development, the United States,” Kim said, according to NBC. “The effort will focus on overpowering and bringing them to their knees,” he added.

Kim also threatened to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim noted that regardless of who is in the White House, “the true nature of the U.S. and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change.”

Kim reportedly listed multiple weapons systems under development, The Associated Press reported, citing KNCA, such as multi-warhead missiles, underwater-launched nuclear missiles and solid-fueled long-range missiles. However, it is unclear how extensive North Korea’s weapons systems are.

The comments come as President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20. Biden has pledged to take a strong stand against Kim.

During the presidential debate in October, Biden blasted President Trump for calling a "thug" like Kim his "good buddy." Biden said at the time that he would meet with Kim if "he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity."

Trump in the past has touted his friendship with the dictator, and the two have held several meetings. However, the relationship between Trump and the North Korean leader has recently cooled.

