Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its social media platform on Friday. Giddy leftists and Democrats celebrated the censorship of the president of the United States on social media with outlandish comparisons and eccentric statements.

Leftist Hollywood actors and celebrities, who have made it their second job to endlessly attack Trump during his tenure, reveled in the Twitter banning.

“Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen bloviated, “This is the most important moment in the history of social media. The world’s largest platforms have banned the world’s biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate. To every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this–the entire world thanks you!”

Actor John Cusack bellowed, “This move by Twitter and Facebook are the biggest blows To his fascism.”

“Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright posted, “Boom,” and included a screenshot of Trump’s now-suspended account.

“Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, “What the f*** took you so long @jack?”

“Star Trek” actor George Takei stated, “I’m feeling Jacked today.”

“Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted, “Thank you @Twitter & the board.”

Bette Midler was elated, “THANK YOU #TWITTER! CHURCH BELLS! RING THROUGHOUT THE LAND, SO EVERYONE KNOWS! IT’S OVER! TRUMP SUSPENDED FROM INCITING TO VIOLENCE ON TWITTER!”

Chrissy Teigen could only muster a laugh.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan was grateful, “Thank you @Twitter, @jack and @TwitterSafety for putting the safety of the people over profit! Now to find some Republicans with that courage.”

“Frozen” voice actor Josh Gad wrote, “All we got to do now is get the Nuclear codes out of his hands and we should be good!”

Democratic politicians also rejoiced over the news of Trump losing his ability to communicate to Americans on Twitter.

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) rollicked by comparing the Twitter banning of Trump to the capture of dictator Saddam Hussein, who is reported to be responsible for the killing of an estimated 250,000 people and figures as high as 500,000.

Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, reacted by retweeting one of her own tweets from 2016 that read, “Delete your account,” and added a checkmark.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) tweeted, “Great. Now let’s permanently suspend him from the White House.”

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) ranted, “While long overdue, I commend twitter for moving to ban Donald Trump from the platform permanently. Tech companies must take responsibility for hate speech and misinformation flourishing on their watch. This is an important step toward accountability.”

Far-left Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) made a reference to “The Lord of the Rings” by saying, “Gollum has lost his precious.”

