I am saddened by what occurred at the nation’s Capitol building on Wednesday. Such mob violence, especially against the nation’s institutions of government, must be firmly and unequivocally condemned.

For my entire lifetime, the Republican Party has been the party of law and order and has zealously honored the Constitution. We must and will continue to be.

Most conservatives are rightly condemning the violence, but it should be noted that this is not typical of people on the Right. We almost never behave this way, and we don’t embrace it.

Extreme leftists routinely engage in violence. In the last year alone, we have seen widespread leftist violence and the Democratic leadership’s total indifference to it. This is not to excuse the violence or engage in whataboutism; rather, we must recognize the Democrats’ double standard and not enable the false narrative that this is who we are. We also need to determine whether, and the extent to which, antifa types were behind this.

There will be much chest-thumping from those who’ve long argued that President Donald Trump is evil personified and who say that he incited his supporters’ violence. They’ll say his supporters are just a violent mob waiting for their dear leader to instruct them so they can go ballistic, that Trump and his supporters are the ones who threaten the Constitution, not the tolerant, peaceful Left — you know, the Left that jealously guards “our democracy.”

These are the same leftists who never let a crisis go to waste, and they smell blood in the water now that some administration officials are resigning. They will go all out these next two weeks.

But remember: As much as the Left genuinely hates Trump, the endless assaults on him have never been primarily about him or his alleged threat to democracy but about thwarting his agenda. Yes, inveterate Trump haters loathe every molecule of his body, but they care far more about advancing their secular religion of political and cultural leftism, and anyone who gets in their way must be destroyed. Trump got in their way — and so did his supporters, so, they, too, have to be demonized.

Have we been asleep the last four years? Have we not seen the slander of our entire movement as intrinsically racist? Have people audacious enough to wear MAGA hats or wave Trump flags not been vilified as vicious racists and haters? We won’t stand for it.

I recently wrote a column in which I urged Trump supporters not to become dispirited or give up the fight. I must reiterate, especially after Wednesday’s events, that we must now be stronger than ever. The Left still remains the greatest threat to our republican form of government, to capitalism, to prosperity, to law and order, to our national identity and to any hope of harmony among the American people, the last of which you can’t possibly have as long as the Left continues to paint 74 million people as hateful racists, sexists and homophobes.

Let’s not forget what Trump has accomplished in office and how he has articulated and driven an agenda that has led to unprecedented (pre-COVID) prosperity. His successful policy prescriptions for America are as viable now as when he took office.

Though the Left would love nothing more, Trump supporters are not going away. The same bill of complaints leading to Trump’s ascension remains. Trump didn’t arise in a vacuum, and the Left’s mission to fundamentally transform America that gave birth to Trump and Trumpism is not only alive and well but is even more dangerous now that Democrats have captured control of the two political branches of our government.

Of course the Left wants to finally destroy Trump and prevent him from ever returning to the Oval Office. But it also intends to eviscerate the movement he began. It wants to send a signal that no one else better try to challenge its hegemony.

It hopes to escalate this conflict and remove Trump with just two weeks remaining in his term — not because it truly fears he’ll do something crazy but to ensure that whatever damage he may have done to himself is amplified and contaminates his legacy and his entire movement.

What is at stake is the survival of the conservative agenda, and the rebuilding and expansion of the Republican Party. We can’t afford to lose heart. We have an urgent responsibility to stay in the fight, to redouble our efforts to resist the Left’s destructive agenda and to continue to pursue America’s greatness.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win.” Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and his website at www.davidlimbaugh.com. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

