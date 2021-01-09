https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/lincoln-projects-planned-database-to-track-future-movements-of-trump-officials-staff-doesnt-sound-at-all-creepy/

An executive at Forbes has issued a warning for others about hiring prominent Trump staffers — “fellow fabulists” — after the president leaves office:

And with that, the Lincoln Project will apparently also get in on the monitoring act, and then some:

Call us crazy, but that doesn’t sound incredibly “conservative”:

And perhaps it’s not intended to end well.

Wasn’t Trump the one they said was a “wannabe fascist dictator” or something?

It’s almost as if “unity and healing” isn’t really the goal and never was.

