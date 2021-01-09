https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/lincoln-projects-planned-database-to-track-future-movements-of-trump-officials-staff-doesnt-sound-at-all-creepy/

An executive at Forbes has issued a warning for others about hiring prominent Trump staffers — “fellow fabulists” — after the president leaves office:

Whoa. ⁦@Forbes⁩ chief content officer warns against hiring ⁦@kayleighmcenany⁩ ⁦or other prominent Trump flacks: “Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.” https://t.co/KeXF2gVXVV — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 9, 2021

And with that, the Lincoln Project will apparently also get in on the monitoring act, and then some:

At @ProjectLincoln we are constructing a database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now. No personal info, only professional. But they will be held accountable & not allowed to pretend they were not involved https://t.co/DkpxpaWaWB — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 9, 2021

Call us crazy, but that doesn’t sound incredibly “conservative”:

This will not end well. https://t.co/2AqroKqhDE — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 9, 2021

And perhaps it’s not intended to end well.

Why limit to officials and staff? Surely there were other enablers who should be tracked. Professionally, of course… Also, as @heytammybruce suggested, what about some sort of public identifier, perhaps on clothing? https://t.co/AuSxmUEASh — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2021

I hear it would be even easier if you made them wear a patch of some sort so they can be recognized even when in public. So much easier to keep them in control & perpetually punished for the Wrong Think. #fascist https://t.co/mnCpSLfreS — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 9, 2021

Wasn’t Trump the one they said was a “wannabe fascist dictator” or something?

Sounds like a lot of bother. You could just get em to sew something on their shirts — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) January 9, 2021

Fighting Hitler with Hitler. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 9, 2021

How very CCP of you — Dear Leader, its Jodi (@APLMom) January 9, 2021

Patriot Act II: Grifter Bugaboo. https://t.co/qH75pD4j6b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2021

Is this a display of the “character” these NeverTrumpers insisted Trump was deficient of? https://t.co/X2BoZSHoUD — Cindy Simpson (@Simpsonreport) January 9, 2021

Because this is totally normal and not something a collection of insane grifters would do. https://t.co/2E13wVq7oO — Ordy Packard’s A-mish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) January 9, 2021

They are actively creating a permanent MAGA resistance movement that will sustain long after Trump, viewing him a martyr for their cause and they think they are delivering justice and accountability here. They are literally the cause of what will be an even more extreme cult. https://t.co/G7cNPgLN5P — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 9, 2021

It’s almost as if “unity and healing” isn’t really the goal and never was.

