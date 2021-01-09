https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533467-man-spotted-carrying-speakers-lectern-arrested-in-florida

A man who was photographed carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern during the Capitol riot earlier this week has been arrested.

The man, identified as Adam Christian Johnson, 36, was taken to a local jail in Pinellas County, Fla., on Friday night and is being held on a federal warrant, the Miami Herald reported.

Johnson was identified on social media after the photo of him carrying the lectern in the Capitol rotunda went viral, according to local media reports.

He also made several social media posts sharing that he was staying in Washington, D.C., just before the riot and included derogatory comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Miami Herald.

The FBI announced on Thursday that it was searching for Johnson and others who participated in Wednesday’s violence.

The Miami Herald reported that Johnson is a stay-at-home-dad of five and lives with his wife in Parrish. He is currently awaiting trial, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records.

Earlier this week police made 52 arrests in connection to the riot at the Capitol, including four for carrying pistols without a license and one for possession of a prohibited weapon. Twenty-six of the 52 arrests were made on Capitol grounds.

The Justice Department announced charges against 13 people on Friday in connection to the riot, including charges against a sitting West Virginia legislator and another accused of stealing items from Pelosi’s office.

