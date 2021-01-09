https://nypost.com/2021/01/08/richard-barnett-rioter-who-lounged-at-pelosis-desk-arrested/

The rioter who gloated as he sat at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk — and a West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the US Capitol — were among those arrested Friday, authorities said.

Richard Barnett — who was caught in a now-infamous viral photo lounging back in Pelosi’s chair in her private congressional office with his feet up on her desk after he and the pro-Trump mob infiltrated the building — turned himself into a local sheriff’s office in Arkansas in the morning, said Fox affiliate KNWA.

Barnett, 60, was charged with federal counts including violent entry, theft of public property, disorderly conduct and entering and remaining on restricted grounds, CNN said.

Trump supporter Richard Barnett sits in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump sits on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Richard Barnett Washington County Sheriff's Office

In addition to illegally entering the building and speaker’s office, Barnett allegedly stole a letter from Pelosi meant for US Rep. Bill Long (R-Mo.).

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the Speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,’’ said acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in a statement Friday.

Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney for DC, called Barnett’s behavior “just one of a number” of “brazen” and “abhorrent” acts committed on the Hill on Wednesday.

Both lawmen vowed to not rest until all those guilty were brought to justice.

Barnett will extradited to Washington, DC, to face charges, the feds said.

Meanwhile, West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans — who recorded himself inside the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday shouting, “We’re in, baby!’’ — was federally charged with entering a restricted area, the Justice Department said.

Evans, who is in his mid-30s, was led away in cuffs from his home Friday, a gray hoodie pulled up over his head, according to video posted to Twitter by local NBC-TV affiliate WSAZ.

A woman who identified herself as Evans’ grandmother told the outlet that her grandson “is a fine man.

“And thank you, Mr. President, for invoking a riot at the White House,” she said.

Evans was expected to be released from federal custody later Friday, according to local CBS-TV affiliate WDTV in West Virginia.

West Virginia GOP delegate Derrick Evans leaves his arraignment today. Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP

