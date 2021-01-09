https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/matt-gaetz-secretly-anti-trump-caucus-republican-party-washington-now-video/

We want names! We DESERVE to know the names!

Rep. Matt Gaetz broke news tonight on Watters Wold that there has secretly been an anti-Trump caucus in the Republican Party in Washington for a while now.

Of course, many of these anti-Trumpers have not been so secret about their hatred for the President of the United States.

Gaetz, of course, mentioned Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as two members.

Republican voters deserve to have the names of these traitors who are abusing their constituents back home.

