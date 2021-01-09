https://www.oann.com/mexican-president-condemns-censorship-of-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mexican-president-condemns-censorship-of-president-trump

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

Mexico’s president criticizes the social media censorship of President Trump.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed the blocking of President Trump online. He noted everyone has the right to free speech on social media.

AP: Mexico president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemns Facebook, Twitter for blocking Trump — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 8, 2021

“One thing that I didn’t like yesterday with the incident at the Capitol is that I don’t like censorship,” Obrador said. “I don’t like anyone to be censored and for them to have their right taken away to send a message on Twitter or on Facebook.”

He went on to call the violence at the Capitol this week “unfortunate,” but said it is important Mexico doesn’t take a position.

He also said he hopes democracy prevails.

