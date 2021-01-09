https://www.oann.com/mexican-president-condemns-censorship-of-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mexican-president-condemns-censorship-of-president-trump

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 17: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico gestures during a state visit to Mexico at Palacio Nacional on October 17, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:15 PM  PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

Mexico’s president criticizes the social media censorship of President Trump.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed the blocking of President Trump online. He noted everyone has the right to free speech on social media.

“One thing that I didn’t like yesterday with the incident at the Capitol is that I don’t like censorship,” Obrador said. “I don’t like anyone to be censored and for them to have their right taken away to send a message on Twitter or on Facebook.”

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: The suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a laptop screen on January 08, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Citing the risk of further incitement of violence following an attempted insurrection on Wednesday, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

He went on to call the violence at the Capitol this week “unfortunate,” but said it is important Mexico doesn’t take a position.

This illustration photo shows a mobile phone placed on a US flag with Tweets from US President Donald Trump masked with warnings imposed by Twitter stating that they may be incorrect, November 5, 2020 as vote counting continues to determine the winner of the presidential election (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

He also said he hopes democracy prevails.

