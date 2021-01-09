https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/new-california-covid-order-residents-cannot-travel-120-miles-homes/

(RED STATE) – The term ‘California Dream’ used to be commonplace. It used to mean something. Now that term has faded into a tragic joke. From now on the term to describe the Golden State is “California Crazy.”

Despite insanely restrictive lockdowns for 10 months, travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, business closures, mask mandates and school closures, California has some of the worst COVID numbers in the nation. The state currently has a total of just over 3,800 COVID fatalities. Of course, in a state of 40 million that is .0095% of the population, but we’re really not allowed to put perspective on COVID-19 numbers these days. That little tidbit was for the curious. In a state like this one, there is no such thing as policy failure. If a policy isn’t working, we just get more of it.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health announced new “guidance” for people in California who have the nerve to want to wander around their free country. CDPH wants Californians to stay within 120 miles of their residences except for “essential” travel. They also demand those gross “non-essential” travelers don’t come at all, but if they must, then they should quarantine for 10 days. Everyone traveling for anything should also quarantine for 10 days upon return to California.

