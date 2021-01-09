https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/new-video-antifa-hands-weapons-bag-storming-us-capitol/

A new video was released that shows Antifa terrorists handing out weapons to their comrades during the storming of the US Capitol.

Clear evidence. SHARE THIS VIDEO!

— Donald J. Trump Team Trumpsec Saturday, January 9, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: FBI Claims Jurisdiction and Yesterday Took Control of Shredded Ballots Being Analyzed in Georgia – Sends Them Back to Shredder

This should come as no surprise for Gateway Pundit readers. As we reported earlier today Antifa organized a rally near the US Capitol on Wednesday.

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into Antifa activist and protest leader John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

How many of his Antifa buddies were with him?

John Sullivan tweeted about BLM buses in DC during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

So BLM sent in busses of radicals for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally?
This is all starting to come together now

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...