A new video was released that shows Antifa terrorists handing out weapons to their comrades during the storming of the US Capitol.

This should come as no surprise for Gateway Pundit readers. As we reported earlier today Antifa organized a rally near the US Capitol on Wednesday.

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into Antifa activist and protest leader John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

Just ran into John Sullivan the suspected BLM activist that was amongst the protesters that stormed the Capitol and was arrested yesterday. He appears to have been released! In a phone call he can be heard saying that “no he’s not being charged”. pic.twitter.com/ZM11JpYk3J — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 9, 2021

How many of his Antifa buddies were with him?

Notice he organized BLM/Antifa to storm the Capitol on the 6th later then “catch and released” pic.twitter.com/0MvK8AdIiY — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 9, 2021

John Sullivan tweeted about BLM buses in DC during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

So BLM sent in busses of radicals for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally?

This is all starting to come together now

