The Washington Post published a new video that showed the crucial minutes leading up to the shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt when she and others stormed the Capitol on Wednesday:

You can watch it here [Warning: Graphic content]. The crowd can clearly be heard threatening the three officers not in body armor with one man shouting, “F*ck the blue!” repeatedly. The shooting happens just seconds after these three officers departed and while the officers with rifles and body armor seen in the video we posted on Thursday arrive on the scene.

For those that don’t know where in the Capitol it occurred, this is the Speaker’s Lobby and it’s one of the more secure areas of the building:

According to reports, members were still in the chamber when the shooting occurred:

If the protesters had broken through, there’s nothing that could have stopped them:

More from journos on what this area is like on a normal day:

