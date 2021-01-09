https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/new-york-hospital-fined-vaccinating-first-responders-without-cuomos-consent/

(DAILY CALLER) – Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the state had fined a New Rochelle hospital for vaccinating first responders without Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s consent.

De Blasio told radio host Brian Lehrer that a hospital in the city of New Rochelle, once the hard-hit epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in New York, was fined and remaining vaccines were confiscated after officials began vaccinating first responders.

De Blasio has clashed with Cuomo numerous times over the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine after several requests to move forward with vaccinating New Yorkers over the age of 75 – with vaccines that NYC officials already had on hand – were denied by the governor’s office.

