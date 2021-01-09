https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-making-headlines-utah-activist-john-sullivan-organized-antifa-protest-near-us-capitol-stormed-tweeted-blm-buses-dc-6th/

Earlier this week CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with fellow activists on Wednesday.
John Sullivan is a Black Lives Matter goon from Utah who was flown into DC during the planned “Stop the Steal” rally.

In August John Sullivan threatened to “rip President Trump from the White House” during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

At the time John Sullivan was described as a Black Lives Matter leader from Utah.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign Banned From EMAILING Supporters After Being Suspended By Mail Service Provider

From our earlier report:

“We About to Go Get that MotherF***er! – It’s Time for Revolution!” – VIDEO – BLM Threatens to Rip President Trump from White House

John Sullivan stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. He was near Ashli Babbit when she was killed by Capitol police.

Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation reported:

So what was John Sullivan was caught on camera in the US Capitol?

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

As we reported earlier — and from Millie Weaver — John Sullivan organized a BLM-Antifa event at the Washington Memorial on Wednesday, January 6th.

— then he was seen storming the US Capitol!
How many of his Antifa buddies were with him?

John Sullivan tweeted about BLM buses in DC during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

So BLM sent in busses of radicals for the Stop the Steal rally?
This is all starting to come together now.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...