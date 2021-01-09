https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-making-headlines-utah-activist-john-sullivan-organized-antifa-protest-near-us-capitol-stormed-tweeted-blm-buses-dc-6th/

Earlier this week CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with fellow activists on Wednesday.

John Sullivan is a Black Lives Matter goon from Utah who was flown into DC during the planned “Stop the Steal” rally.

In August John Sullivan threatened to “rip President Trump from the White House” during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

At the time John Sullivan was described as a Black Lives Matter leader from Utah.

From our earlier report:

John Sullivan stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. He was near Ashli Babbit when she was killed by Capitol police.

Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation reported:

Meet BLM criminal John Sullivan was arrested for threats and violence against conservatives in Utah! John was interviewed on CNN about the film he took inside the CAPITOL of Ashli Babbit lying in a pool of blood dying – WHY was he there? Listen to John threaten Trump & Violence pic.twitter.com/uAVM6y1NxT — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 7, 2021

So what was John Sullivan was caught on camera in the US Capitol?

My question is; What was John Sullivan, 26, “BLM Activist”, “Insurgence USA Founder” and “Anti TRUMP” doing among the Capitol Raiders yesterday as a “Donald Trump sympathizer”? 🤔⬇️ Video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DeZoUdZAbN — Eduardo G. (@OrbitaEduardo) January 7, 2021

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

Just ran into John Sullivan the suspected BLM activist that was amongst the protesters that stormed the Capitol and was arrested yesterday. He appears to have been released! In a phone call he can be heard saying that “no he’s not being charged”. pic.twitter.com/ZM11JpYk3J — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 9, 2021

As we reported earlier — and from Millie Weaver — John Sullivan organized a BLM-Antifa event at the Washington Memorial on Wednesday, January 6th.

— then he was seen storming the US Capitol!

How many of his Antifa buddies were with him?

Notice he organized BLM/Antifa to storm the Capitol on the 6th later then “catch and released” pic.twitter.com/0MvK8AdIiY — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 9, 2021

John Sullivan tweeted about BLM buses in DC during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

So BLM sent in busses of radicals for the Stop the Steal rally?

This is all starting to come together now.

