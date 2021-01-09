https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/police-embarrassed-tweet-snowballs-thrown-violation-lockdown/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A UK police force is facing embarrassment after it angrily tweeted about “2 reports of snowballs being thrown” in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

West Mercia Police, via the Safer Neighborhood Team for Broseley & Much Wenlock Twitter account, remarked on the egregious crime which took place last night.

“There have been 2 reports of snowballs being thrown last night between 11 & 11:30pm,” stated the tweet. “This is obviously not a justifiable reason to be out of your house, this behavior is likely to result in a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice for breaking the lockdown rules.”

