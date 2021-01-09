https://notthebee.com/article/remember-when-blm-rioters-were-burning-down-cities-and-colin-kaepernick-literally-called-for-more-violence-and-then-instead-of-banning-him-jack-gave-him-3m

Have we forgotten about this? Really?

If Twitter is really going to ban Trump for the reasons it stated, then Colin Kaepernick should have already been banned for 100 lifetimes.

Instead, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave him millions — in honor of exactly what should have gotten him banned!

Here are some quotes from the Twitter blog post explaining why they banned Trump for life:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Here, again, is BLM Supreme Leader Colin Kaepernick’s June tweet, which he sent amid unmitigated nationwide rioting by leftists which claimed dozens of lives:

You don’t think that was “received and interpreted” by woke radicals as a call for more violence??

Twitter, today:

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.

BLM Dictator Colin Kaepernick, in June, as cities burned and people were being killed:

Twitter:

We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts…

Colin:

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!

As BLM, Antifa, and other leftist rioters burned cities to the ground with impunity last year, gang-stomped people for fun, mowed down police with their cars, and shot and killed innocent bystanders, Colin Kaepernick ordered “MORE!”

And oh then he set up a fund to bail out the rioters:

And not only did Jack Dorsey not ban him after all that — he sent him millions of dollars instead.

The tech overlords like Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg live in such an iron bubble that I don’t think they are even able to comprehend the absurd level of doublethink they exhibit!

