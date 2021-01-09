https://nationalfile.com/breaking-mcconnell-reportedly-circulating-impeachment-plans-as-twitter-big-tech-unperson-trump/

Media reports indicate that soon-to-be-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is circulating plans to impeach President Donald Trump, even as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and virtually all other big tech websites work to remove the President from their platforms.

In a memo from McConnell, obtained by The Washington Post, the man who presided over an underwhelming 2018 midterm election followed by abysmal 2020 and 2021 elections, explains the Senate procedure for impeaching President Trump after he leaves office on Janaury 20.

The Hill writes:

“It would require the consent of all 100 senators to conduct any business of any kind during the scheduled pro forma sessions prior to January 19, and therefore the consent of all 100 senators to begin acting on any articles of impeachment during those sessions,” the memo states. The document notes the Senate “can receive a message announcing that the House has impeached the President” while the Senate is in recess, but the Secretary of the Senate wouldn’t notify the chamber of the message until the next regular session, which is scheduled for Jan. 19. … The Senate impeachment rules state that unless the Senate orders otherwise, once the trial has commenced, the Senate “shall continue in session from day to day (Sundays excepted) … until final judgment shall be rendered,” according to McConnell’s memo.

This comes as President Trump has been almost totally deplatformed from the Internet. Earlier tonight he was permanently banned from Twitter, following Facebook’s identical decision only days ago.

Then, tweets from the official @POTUS Twitter account were removed, his campaign Twitter was removed, and apparently for good measure, the platform also banned legendary radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It is unclear, after virtually all Senate Republicans except Josh Hawley abandoned President Trump, if his impeachment would be stopped in the Senate as it was before.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated with additional information.

