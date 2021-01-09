https://www.oann.com/rev-raphael-warnock-dodges-court-packing-question-again/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rev-raphael-warnock-dodges-court-packing-question-again

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 PM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

In an interview following the Senate runoff elections, Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) refused to answer whether he will support adding more justices to the Supreme Court.

When asked if he’d publicly reject the idea of packing the court, he dodged the question yet again and changed the subject.

“Well, I’m not focused on any of those things,” Warnock stated. “As I’ve moved across Georgia, you know, those are interesting conversations inside the belt wave but I’ve been on the campaign trail for months now and I’ll tell you what ordinary people are asking me about, they’re wondering are they going to lose their health care.”

Since 1869, our Supreme Court has had nine Justices. Democrat leaders have already called for additional seats on the court. As the control of the Senate hangs in the balance, we could very well see efforts to pack the Supreme Court. This amendment is more necessary than ever. pic.twitter.com/qyE9dTETfB — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 4, 2021

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) has warned Americans that the radical left’s idea to pack the court would “undermine public safety and take away our rights.”

MORE NEWS: Sinkhole In Italy Cuts Power From Hospital

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

