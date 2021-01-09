https://www.outkick.com/feds-seize-fake-steelers-super-bowl-rings-sent-from-china/?utm_source=aimtell&utm_medium=push&utm_campaign=campaign-2493

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency saved Pittsburgh Steelers fans a whole bunch of money by breaking up a Chinese fake Super Bowl ring conspiracy. KDKA-CBS (Pittsburgh) reports the rings originated in China and were to be sent to addresses in the Pittsburgh-area in sets of six. The CBP provided a photo of the six rings in the set that included two Franco Harris rings, two Terry Bradshaw rings, plus rings from Hines Ward and Ben Roethlisberger.

“Steelers fans are some of the best fans in the country and I certainly can appreciate them wanting to own collector sets representing their team’s past glories. But upon further review, these rings are counterfeit and the call to seize them stands,” Keith Fleming, the CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations in Baltimore, said in a statement.

(via U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

It’s unclear how much Steelers fans paid for the ring sets they’ll never get. The CBP seized the items and they’re off the streets.

Agents say the real rings would have a retail value of $90,000 or so.

(via U.S. Customs and Border Protection) (via U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

