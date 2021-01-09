https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/08/rudy-giuliani-donald-trump-declasify-everything/

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump owes it to his supporters to declassify everything before he leaves office.

Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on a podcast Friday that the president ought to go on a reclassification spree because there’s “no longer any reason to try to create some kind of harmony.”

“At many times, I thought he was ready to do it, and many times it was blocked by, I have to assume, the force that we now call the ‘deep state,’” Giuliani said.

“I think he owes it, not just to MAGA, he owes it to the American people to put it out,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” during a rally Wednesday a few hours before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, reiterated to Bannon his unproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Rudy Giuliani says “I’m willing to stake my reputation” on the fact that there is election fraud: “Let’s have trial by combat.” pic.twitter.com/Bhbx6fnPcq — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2021

“They are beginning a pattern of crooked elections on a major scale,” Giuliani said Friday in reference to the political left. “The election of 2020 was a rigged election. There is overwhelming evidence of it. We possess it.”

Giuliani said he had the evidence proving the 2020 election was stolen, though all but one of the 62 lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies alleging voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election have failed in court.

Congress overwhelmingly certified Biden’s victory in Congress on Wednesday after the pro-Trump mob disrupted proceedings earlier in the day. (RELATED: Here’s The Moment Congress Certified Joe Biden’s Victory)

Giuliani also claimed the Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday, which resulted in Democrats retaking the Senate, were stolen by “algorithms.”

Trump acknowledged his election defeat in a video Thursday, saying “a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.”

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said.

Trump announced Friday he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. The last president to skip his successor’s inauguration was President Andrew Johnson in 1869.

