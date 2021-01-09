https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rush-limbaugh-trump-swamp/2021/01/09/id/1004889

Washington’s “swamp” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are “scared out of their gourd” about President Donald Trump’s remaining days in office, according to radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“The hatred is visceral,” Limbaugh said on his show Friday. “You can touch it. You can see it. You can see it steaming from the electrodes on these Democrats’ heads. I’ve never seen personal animosity like this. I mean, it is almost to the point of uncontrollable and unpackageable.”

House Democrats have drafted a second impeachment of Trump, several media outlets reported Friday, listing just one charge: ”Incitement to insurrection” for the Washington protest on Wednesday that breached the Capitol building.

“They’ve gotta do this in 11 days. So they’ve gotta call the House together, then they got to get the Senate to go ahead and convict for this, and then they want a proviso that Trump cannot seek the presidency ever again,” said Limbaugh. “That doing this is gonna pressure the cabinet and (Vice President Mike) Pence into invoking Amendment 25. But Pence has said that he’s not gonna do this.”

The push is coming because the “entire Washington establishment” is “scared to death of Trump,” said Limbaugh.

“The four-year coup, the four-year effort to get the election results of 2016 overturned, there are all kinds of people who broke the law, all kinds of people who are quaking in their boots,” he added. “They’re worried silly that Trump is gonna unleash some of these classified documents.”

Limbaugh also said the establishment is “terrified” that Trump will pardon people dangerous to them.

“The people in the Washington establishment, why did they want to stop Trump in the first place? Because they didn’t want what they have been up to (which is no good) for years to ever come out,” said Limbaugh. “They’re worried to death that he’s got a card or two to play here yet, including the pardon power.”

He added that there was likely a “big sigh of relief” when Trump said he would not go to Biden’s inauguration.

“Imagine if he decided to release a bunch of classified documents right before the inauguration ceremony,” said Limbaugh.

Normally, the Senate would be using the next few weeks to hold hearings on Biden’s cabinet choices, Limbaugh also said, so they can be confirmed by senators on Inauguration day, but not this year.

“Two long, nervous weeks for the Democrats,” Limbaugh said. “Major potential power vacuum. They are scared, folks. Do not doubt me on this.”

