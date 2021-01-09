https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/sarah-jeong-wants-to-know-when-twitter-is-going-to-ban-andy-ngo-from-the-platform/

As Twitchy readers know, Twitter announced on Friday that it has permanently banned President Trump from the platform “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Conservatives have also noted that they’re losing thousands to more than 100,000 followers over the course of a couple of days, although Twitter insists it’s just removing people who don’t confirm details like their email addresses and phone numbers.

Sarah Jeong, former member of the New York Times editorial board, wants to know when Twitter is banning Andy Ngo, who’s been called out a few times for referring to left-wing extremists as Antifa when they claim they’re just left-wing extremists with no connection to Antifa.

I wonder when Twitter is going to ban A*dy N*o — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 9, 2021

Like, speaking of incitement https://t.co/rvhM99YWGr — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 9, 2021

Yes, Ngo does post the mug shots of protesters who’ve been arrested, which as Willamette Week points out is perfectly legal, but it’s upended their lives having their mug shots posted on Twitter.

Like many who refuse to type out the name Trump or just call him “45,” Jeong didn’t even spell out Ngo’s name, but he managed to find her tweet anyway, and remind us all that, yes, Jeong is the woman who used Twitter hashtags like #CancelWhitePeople, obviously inspired by her hatred for “dumbass f**king white people” who ought to live underground “like groveling goblins.”

Yeah, there was no need for the quotation marks around racist tweets.

You know you’re doing something right when… — F off (@MandyBo_Bandy) January 9, 2021

Andy hitting them with the “this you” — Quantum540 (@Quantum540) January 9, 2021

“It’s sick how much joy I get from being cruel to old white men” -Sarah Jeong — Brittany (@Brittany3l) January 9, 2021

You can see why the Times editorial board was so anxious to have her on board.

@sarahjeong tweets are more hateful then anything the right has produced. She’s a angry twitter troll. — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) January 9, 2021

Keep up your reporting! Those people that got caught in Portland should not live lives that are just normal and think they won’t be remembered or held to account! — Dillon Pewitt (@therealPewitt) January 9, 2021

Lol, banned for what. Reporting on arrests is public knowledge. — Jonny Mack (@jmack_SC) January 9, 2021

I really hope you don’t get taken down. I love your content. — Teos Dykty (@TeosDy_ToasT) January 9, 2021

It’s hard to believe she thinks she’s a serious person — Jack Ross (@JackRos38213759) January 9, 2021

She’s obsessed with you, Andy. You’ve definitely got a fan. I wonder who they will pick on when they get rid of EVERY conservative account on here. It will be fun to watch them pick on each other. — Paul (@ThinkCritical21) January 9, 2021

@MrAndyNgo is one of the last true journalists left in this technocratic nightmare world we are living in. — Zachary Gabriel (@Zach_the_ripper) January 9, 2021

aren’t you doing what journalists use to do? Can you imagine….ban you because you cover the riots? How much power does this group have? — President- Elect Gina (@JoanneK91809368) January 9, 2021

Tim Pool knows what’s up:

Leftists were outraged at @MrAndyNgo for reporting on the people who got arrested rioting Many of these people are now sharing photos of those who were at the Capitol, some who weren’t even in the building, and calling for them to be doxxed Make no mistake about whats happening — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 9, 2021

Let’s see what sort of incitement Ngo is up to:

Small random selection of those arrested in Portland at BLM-antifa riots and violent protests in 2020. More than 90 percent of the 1,000 plus cases have been dropped by the prosecutor. The riots are still ongoing to this day. https://t.co/LJ1Wt8G7E3 https://t.co/N9Qwala8ep pic.twitter.com/jo7u02hVqV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2021

