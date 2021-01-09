https://www.oann.com/sen-hawley-condemns-biden-for-comparing-lawmakers-to-nazis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-hawley-condemns-biden-for-comparing-lawmakers-to-nazis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

In a statement Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) expressed his shock that Joe Biden would liken himself and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to Nazi propagandists for raising questions about the election.

“He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.” — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 8, 2021

He went on to say Biden’s comments were undignified, immature and intemperate for a man trying to be the president. Biden made the comparison during a conference to announce members for his economic and jobs teams.

He was asked if Hawley and Cruz should resign, to which he said they should be flat out beat in the next election.

“I think the American public has a real good, clear look who they are…they’re part of the big lie,” Biden said.

Biden went on to explain the “big lie tactic” was used by Joseph Goebbels during World War II to spread Nazi propaganda.

Hawley expressed that he expects Biden to retract the comments and Democrats to disavow them.

