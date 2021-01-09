https://www.theepochtimes.com/senate-announces-bipartisan-probe-into-security-failures-in-capitol-breach_3650097.html
Senators on Friday announced a bipartisan probe into how the U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies allowed protesters to breach the Capitol building on Jan. 6. “It is our duty as bipartisan leaders of the Senate committees with jurisdiction over homeland security, oversight and Capitol operations to examine the security failures that led to Wednesday’s attack,” Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), ranking member and member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, said in a joint statement. “Let us be clear: An attack on the Capitol Building is an attack on every American. We plan to conduct oversight and hold bipartisan hearings on these horrific events, and work together to make the necessary reforms to ensure this never happens again,” they added. Protesters stormed the …