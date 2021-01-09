https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/sharyl-attkisson-has-a-question-about-social-media-accounts-of-those-who-promoted-the-disproven-trump-russia-conspiracy-theories/

Yesterday, President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, as were some other supporters of the president. The reason offered was that those who were banned pushed misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson has a question on the “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories” front:

I’m just wondering if they have removed the accounts of anyone who promoted the disproven Trump-Russia conspiracy theories. Please let me know. https://t.co/uOVXhXjGAk — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 8, 2021

Excellent point! We’ve also noticed that the social media accounts of those who spent the last few years spreading the “Russia collusion” narrative are completely intact. The double standards are incredible.

Nope. None were removed. But plenty of liberals gave other liberals awards for writing those fake stories. https://t.co/EchSDZ3awy — Dr Alex Halsey (@AlexHalsey6) January 9, 2021

The Pulitzers flowed, that’s for sure.

