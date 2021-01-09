https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/sharyl-attkisson-has-a-question-about-social-media-accounts-of-those-who-promoted-the-disproven-trump-russia-conspiracy-theories/

Yesterday, President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, as were some other supporters of the president. The reason offered was that those who were banned pushed misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson has a question on the “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories” front:

Excellent point! We’ve also noticed that the social media accounts of those who spent the last few years spreading the “Russia collusion” narrative are completely intact. The double standards are incredible.

The Pulitzers flowed, that’s for sure.

