A view of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the parking of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A giant sinkhole opened Friday in the parking lot of a Naples hospital, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering coronavirus patients because the electricity was cut. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

A massive sinkhole in Italy cut off power to a hospital on Friday. The sinkhole gulped down three cars, trees and a large section of a parking lot in Naples.

Another view of the sinkhole. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)

Witnesses reportedly heard a clamoring roar before a visitor parking area sank into the ground. Local police enlisted the help of a canine unit to search the scene and so far no casualties have been reported.

The hospital relied on backup generator power to stay fully functional during the ordeal.

“According to the report, there was a big explosion this morning, approximately at 6:30 a.m., we got here at 7:00 a.m,” Ciro Verdolvia, Director General of Naples Healthcare said. “It is a big sinkhole, approximately 2,000 square meters, between 15 and 20 meters in depth. Three cars got trapped inside.”

Authorities attributed the collapse to seepage from recent rainfall.

