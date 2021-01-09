https://www.oann.com/sinkhole-in-italy-cuts-power-from-hospital/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sinkhole-in-italy-cuts-power-from-hospital

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

A massive sinkhole in Italy cut off power to a hospital on Friday. The sinkhole gulped down three cars, trees and a large section of a parking lot in Naples.

Witnesses reportedly heard a clamoring roar before a visitor parking area sank into the ground. Local police enlisted the help of a canine unit to search the scene and so far no casualties have been reported.

The hospital relied on backup generator power to stay fully functional during the ordeal.

“According to the report, there was a big explosion this morning, approximately at 6:30 a.m., we got here at 7:00 a.m,” Ciro Verdolvia, Director General of Naples Healthcare said. “It is a big sinkhole, approximately 2,000 square meters, between 15 and 20 meters in depth. Three cars got trapped inside.”

Authorities attributed the collapse to seepage from recent rainfall.

