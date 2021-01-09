https://nypost.com/2021/01/08/nyc-man-who-breached-us-capitol-seen-for-first-time-since-siege/

The New York City man who joined a mob that breached the US Capitol was seen leaving his home Friday for the first time since he was revealed to be the son of a prominent Brooklyn judge.

Aaron Mostofsky — who sported a wacky fur costume inside the breached building as he griped about a “stolen election” — was caught on camera leaving his home while carrying a suit on a hanger and a plastic bag.

Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, was apparently still a free man Friday afternoon — as other protesters who stormed the building were arrested.

On Friday, Mostofsky had traded his fur getup for a bright orange winter coat and baseball cap.

On Wednesday, Mostofsky breached the building with the mob, telling the Post,  “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million. I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”

Aaron Mostofsky seen leaving his apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

Aaron Mostofsky in the Capitol Building during Wednesday's riots.

A spokesman for Shlomo Mostofsky, Ken Fisher, said Friday, “Justice Mostofsky has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”

