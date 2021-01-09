https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/texas-attorney-general-vows-fight-big-tech-censorship-everything-got/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday vowed to fight Big Tech censorship with everything he’s got.

“Twitter/Facebook closing conservative accts. Google shutting down Parler. Apple threatening to do the same. BigTech hates free speech. As we enter the Biden era, they stand ready/willing to be the left’s Chinese-style thought police. As AG, I will fight them with all I’ve got.” – Ken Paxton said.

Twitter/Facebook closing conservative accts. Google shutting down Parler. @Apple threatening to do the same.

BigTech hates free speech. As we enter the Biden era, they stand ready/willing to be the left’s Chinese-style thought police.

As AG, I will fight them with all I’ve got. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 9, 2021

Twitter purged President Trump and thousands of conservative accounts on Friday.

Because of Big Tech censorship, Parler is now the fastest growing social media company.

Thursday morning Parler CEO John Matze made a bold statement on his rapidly growing social media platform and condemned censorship of Facebook and Twitter.

24 hours later, Apple and Google threatened to ban Parler unless they censor and deplatform those who do not fall in line with the Communists.

Friday evening Google followed through with their threats and banned Parler from the Google play store.

Amazon is now targeting Parler for ruin.

A group of Amazon employees belonging to “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” called on the company to stop providing cloud service to Parler after the US Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Parler had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with the riots but it really doesn’t matter to these people.

They want conservatives and Trump supporters crushed.

