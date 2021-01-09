https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/09/the-aclu-kind-of-and-emily-ratajkowski-kind-of-sound-the-alarm-on-big-tech-censorship/

The ACLU released a statement last night saying that the group “understand[s] the desire to permanently suspend” President Trump but “it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions — especially when political realities make those decisions easier”:

You see, they’re worried that liberal groups will eventually get banned, too:

Full statement here:

They ALMOST got it:

But the ACLU has a lot of work to do to get back to where it once was:

Another voice from the Left calling out Big Tech is supermodel Emily Ratajkowski who suggested Big Tech used the storming of the Capitol as cover for its “rollout of censorship”:

She’s worried that eventually, Big Tech will turn on liberals:

And she wants to preserve her ability to use Twitter and Facebook to organize a violent takeover of the U.S. government if it’s one libs think is fascist:

Well, we’ve been saying this. It’s all fun and games to make fun of the #QAnon people who lost their accounts until they come for you because of your #BLM hashtag:

Be careful what you wish for, libs:

And she’s also pointed out that Facebook and Twitter can change their algorithm that they’re using to maximize profit instead of, say, only showing people posts from the people they follow:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...