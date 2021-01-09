https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2021/01/09/the-fringe-with-megan-fox-episode-42-the-post-viking-hat-insurrection-podcast-with-stephen-kruiser-n1325565

Well, this wasn’t what I had planned for this week but I guess there’s nothing else to talk about except the worst insurrection plot in the history of humanity, where the fashion accessories were weirdly Paleolithic.

He went though all that for nothing. What a shame, to waste all that makeup and go through all the trouble of looking like a complete dork, only to still lose and definitely not get laid. His cousin doesn’t count. pic.twitter.com/myhnAOp3lH — Lucia – January 20th!💙🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@LuciaRendn4) January 7, 2021

Stephen Kruiser and I get into our thoughts, argue a little, and only the patient listener will get the special treat of hearing what Kruiser sounds like after several shots of whiskey. Wait for it. It’s worth it.

Tune in and as always leave your comments or questions for me below!

